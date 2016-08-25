BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
Aug 25 Destination XL Group, Inc.
* Reports Second Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.00
* Q2 sales $117.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $120.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company updates sales guidance for fiscal 2016
* Sees FY 2016 total sales in range of $457.0 to $463.0 million
* Sees FY 2016 total comparable sales increase in range of 2.0% to 4.0%
* Sees FY 2016 net loss of $4.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, to breakeven
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP basis, an adjusted net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, to breakeven
* Sees capital expenditures of approximately $30.0 million in fiscal 2016
* Sees FY 2016 gross profit margin at low end of previous range of 46.2% to 46.5%
* Sees borrowings at end of fiscal 2016 in range of $59.0 million to $64.0 million
* Sees FY 2016 free cash flow before DXL Capital Expenditures of approximately $25.6 million to $30.6 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $442.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
