Aug 25 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc
* 1-800-Flowers.com Inc reports results for its fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.14
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.17
* Q4 revenue $234.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 1-800-Flowers.com - sees consolidated revenue growth for 2017 in a range of 4-to-5 percent, compared with revenues of $1.17 billion reported for fy 2016
* Sees 2017 EBITDA growth in a range of 8-to-10 percent compared with adjusted EBITDA of $85.8 reported for fiscal 2016
* Sees 2017 EPS growth in a range of 5-to-10 percent compared with adjusted eps of $0.43 reported for fiscal 2016
* Sees 2017 free cash flow of approximately $40 million compared with $24 million in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
