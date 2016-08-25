BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Ikkuma Resources Corp:
* Ikkuma Resources Corp announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results and credit facility renewal
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03
* Qtrly total equivalent production 5,921 boe/d versus 6,769 boe/d
* Says capital budget for 2016 is forecasted to be $15 - $17 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.