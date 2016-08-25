BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Michaels Companies Inc:
* Michaels Companies names Denise Paulonis chief financial officer
* Says Denise Paulonis executive vice president will be chief financial officer, effective August 29, 2016
* Pauloni, succeeds Chuck Sonsteby, vice chairman and chief financial officer.
* Says Sonsteby will continue to serve as vice chairman and will retain executive responsibility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.