BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Signet Jewelers Ltd:
* Signet Jewelers reports second quarter financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.14
* Q2 earnings per share $1.06
* Q2 same store sales fell 2.3 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion
* Says "disappointed by our Q2 results and market conditions have been challenging particularly in energy-dependent regions"
* Sees Q3 EPS between $0.06 to $0.15
* Sees Q3 EPS $0.06 to $0.15
* Sees fy EPS $6.90 to $7.22
* Sees Q3 adjusted EPS $0.17 to $0.25
* Sees fy2017 adjusted EPS $7.25 to $7.55
* Sees fy2017 capital expenditures $280 million to $320 million
* Sees fy17 same store sales down 1 percent to down 2.5 percent
* Sees Q3 same store sales down 5.0% to down 3.0%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.22, revenue view $6.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.