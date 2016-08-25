BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Dollar Tree Inc :
* Dollar tree, Inc reports results for the second quarter fiscal 2016
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.67 to $3.82
* Sees q3 2016 sales $5.02 billion to $5.1 billion
* Sees FY 2016 sales $20.69 billion to $20.87 billion
* Q2 sales $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.09 billion
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.76 to $0.82
* Q2 earnings per share $0.72
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees low single-digit increase in same-store sales in q3
* Full-Year 2016 sales outlook is based on a low single-digit increase in same-store sales
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $5.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share view $3.79, revenue view $20.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 same store sales rose 1.2 percent, on a constant-currency basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
