Aug 25 Sanderson Farms Inc :

* Sanderson farms, inc. reports results for third quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q3 sales $728 million versus i/b/e/s view $743.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly results reflect "continued favorable balance of supply and demand for fresh chicken sold to retail grocery store customers"

* Sanderson farms inc says "food service traffic and demand in united states remain stubbornly static"

"market prices for products from our plants that process a larger bird were mixed during quarter, compared with last year's q3"