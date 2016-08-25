BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Soufun Holdings Ltd :
* Fang announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $287 million versus I/B/E/S view $269.8 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $1.149 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 30 percent
* Qtrly loss per ADS was $0.09
* Q2 revenue view $269.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reiterated its total revenue guidance for 2016 of around $1,148.6 million
* FY 2016 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* GMV increased by 68% from $6.8 billion in Q2 of 2015 to $11.4 billion in Q2 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
