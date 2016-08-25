BRIEF-Emerson Electric provides update on sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
Aug 25 Stealthgas Inc
* Stealthgas Inc. reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q2 loss per share $0.04
* Q2 revenue rose 10.2 percent to $35.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "have no new deliveries up until Q1 of 2017"
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.
* Mylan wins U.S. District court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents