Aug 25 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. announces pricing of public offering to raise $6 million

* Says warrants have an exercise price of $0.275 per share and will expire on August 30, 2021

* Says to purchase an aggregate of 24 million shares of common stock with a public offering price of $25.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: