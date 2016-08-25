BRIEF-QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corp
* QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corporation
Aug 25 (Reuters) -
* Resource America stockholders approve merger with C-III Capital Partners
* Merger is expected to close on September 8, 2016
* Says approximately 99.8% of shares of Resource America common stock that were voted approved merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - expects to record a book gain upon deal closing