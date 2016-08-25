Aug 25 Cargojet Inc:

* Cargojet announces C$100 million bought deal offering of 4.65 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Debentures will be subordinated, unsecured obligations of cargojet and will bear interest at a rate of 4.65 pct per annum

* Debentures will mature on December 31, 2021

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase C$100 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2021

* Underwriters to purchase C$100 million principal amount of debentures at a price of C$1,000 per debenture