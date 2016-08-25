Aug 25 Splunk Inc

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.65

* Q2 revenue $212.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $200.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $228 million to $230 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $910 million to $914 million

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 5 percent and 6 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $228.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $897.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S