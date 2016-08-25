BRIEF-Posera appoints Dan Poirier as CEO
* Posera announces appointment of Mr. Dan Poirier as chief executive officer
Aug 25 Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc
* Bottomline announces stock repurchase program
* Board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Filed settlement to its electric security plan pending at public utilities commission of Ohio
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer