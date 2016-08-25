Aug 25 Talend SA

* Talend reports second-quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $26 million to $27 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $103 million to $105 million

* Q2 revenue $25.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.5 million

* IFRS net loss per diluted share was $2.02 for Q2 of 2016

* Non-IFRS net loss per diluted share was $1.84 for Q2 of 2016

* Sees Non-IFRS net loss per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.27 TO $0.24 for Q3

* Talend SA sees IFRS net loss is expected to be in range of $29.7 million to $27.7 million for FY

* Talend SA sees Q3 IFRS operating loss to be in range of $8.0 million to $7.0 million

* Sees Non-IFRS net loss is expected to be in range of $26.1 mln to $24.1 mln for FY

* Q3 IFRS net loss is expected to be in range of $8.7 million to $7.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $25.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.51, revenue view $134.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S