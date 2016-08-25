BRIEF-Posera appoints Dan Poirier as CEO
* Posera announces appointment of Mr. Dan Poirier as chief executive officer
Aug 25 Lucas Energy Inc
* Lucas Energy enters into agreement to fund development of Eagle Ford shale assets
* Under terms of note, a total of 80 percent of all cash flow generated by wells is required to first be paid
* Agreement with lonestar covers over 1,450 gross acres and lucas' participation will vary from an 8 percent to 14 percent working interest in units
* 80 percent of all cash flow generated by wells is required to first be paid to satisfy amounts owed under new and existing notes with lender
* Remaining 20 percent of all cash flow generated by wells to be used by cati for lease and other operating expenses and capital expenditures
* Plans to use funds to participate in drilling, completion of certain Eagle Ford wells under joint operating agreement with Lonestar Resources US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Filed settlement to its electric security plan pending at public utilities commission of Ohio
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer