Raymond James to roll out robo-adviser in 2017
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Raymond James Financial is rolling out a new digital platform with robo-adviser-like technology this year, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm said on Monday.
Aug 25 Pharmathene Inc
* Pharmathene withdraws protest against HHS over anthrax vaccine bidding process
* After discussions with biomedical advanced research and development authority, has withdrawn protest filed on August 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, Jan 30 President Michel Temer will propose legislation to lift restrictions on foreign ownership of airlines and agricultural land in Brazil as he strives to pull the economy out of a two-year recession, government sources said on Monday.
* QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corporation