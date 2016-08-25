Aug 25 Goldsource Mines Inc

* Goldsource revises 2016 production guidance

* Throughput and production from Eagle Mountain gold project in Guyana affected in July and August, due to weather related issues

* Company anticipates a total production of approximately 1,400-2,100 ounces of gold for 2016

* Processing operations were suspended on July 23, 2016 to reduce consumable costs at Eagle Mountain gold project

* While Eagle Mountain has underperformed in July and August, co expects to return to commercial production levels in early September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: