Aug 25 Goldsource Mines Inc
* Goldsource revises 2016 production guidance
* Throughput and production from Eagle Mountain gold project
in Guyana affected in July and August, due to weather related
issues
* Company anticipates a total production of approximately
1,400-2,100 ounces of gold for 2016
* Processing operations were suspended on July 23, 2016 to
reduce consumable costs at Eagle Mountain gold project
* While Eagle Mountain has underperformed in July and
August, co expects to return to commercial production levels in
early September
