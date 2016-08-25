Aug 25 Aceto Corp
* Aceto reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and record full
year results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales of $135.4 million versus $146.6 million, a
7.6% decrease
* "regarding 2017, we are expecting to grow both sales and
net income"
* For fiscal 2017, expecting both sales and non-gaap
adjusted earnings per share to grow in mid-single digit
percentage range
* For fiscal 2017 expecting gaap earnings per share growing
at a somewhat slower rate
* Q4 revenue view $146.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
