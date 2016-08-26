Aug 26 Virginia Hills Oil Corp
* Virginia Hills Oil Corp. announces strategic alternatives
process, second quarter of 2016 results and general operation
update
* "North American oil and gas sector continues to be
challenged by macro-economic supply and demand pressures on
crude oil pricing"
* Virginia Hills Oil Corp says has engaged financial
advisors to assist company evaluate, develop and recommend one
or more strategic alternatives
* Initiated process to review strategic alternatives with
view of maximizing value of significant slave point light oil
resource base
* During Q2 of 2016, company's operations were affected by
extremely wet surface conditions
* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $6 million versus
$8.3 million
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03
* Qtrly production volumes for Q2 of 2016 averaged 1,293
boe/d (97% light oil and NGL's), representing a decline of 13%
* Virginia Hills Oil Corp says company's board has approved
a $2.2 million capital program for remainder of 2016
* Says company anticipates production to average 1,420 boe/d
for the year
* Says $11.0 million credit facility for company's
wholly-owned subsidiary is scheduled for review within Q3 of
2016
