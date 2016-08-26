UPDATE 1-Japan's JFE says plans for Mexico steel plant on track, but Trump in focus
* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement (Recasts on plans for Mexico plant, adds profit forecast)
Aug 26 Ibi Group Inc
* IBI Group Inc. announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing from $35 million to $40 million in gross proceeds
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund partial redemption of co's 6.0% convertible debentures maturing on June 30 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement (Recasts on plans for Mexico plant, adds profit forecast)
* Says estimated contract value for extension period is approximately $2.6 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up almost 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.