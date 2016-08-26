BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
Aug 26 Asian Television Network International Ltd
* ATN reports a net income of $200,364 on revenues of $6,250,709 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2016 and a net income of $401,017 on revenues of $12,342,581 for the 6 months ended June 30, 2016
* Quarterly revenue C$6.251 million
* Asian Television Network International Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma