Aug 26 Northern Power Systems Corp:

* Northern Power Systems provides update regarding filing of disclosure documents

* Restatement of financial results had no impact on company's cash position or cash flow from operations

* Expects to file its Q1 filings on August 31, 2016 and its Q2 filings no later then September 15, 2016

* Ontario Securities Commission issued management cease trade order which restricts trading in co's securities by its management