UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 1
Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,134 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 26 AT&T Inc :
* AT&T and HBO reach historic multi-platform programming agreement
* AT&T and Home Box Office, Inc reached multi-year, strategic agreement that will extend HBO's award-winning content across all AT&T products
* AT&T and HBO are not disclosing financial and other details of new agreement
* Agreement renews HBO's existing contract with AT&T Directv and U-verse services, will also make all HBO and cinemax content available on Directv now
* Expect new streaming service to roll out by end of year
* Directv and U-verse customers will continue to have access to HBO and cinemax content on linear tv, online and tv everywhere apps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Statement from Univision Communications Inc. Regarding Charter Communications, Inc.
* GE to sell shares in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners and other investors