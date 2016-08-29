Aug 29 Nextera Energy Inc
* Nextera Energy reaches agreements with global financial
institutions for Oncor transaction
* Says secured access to a broad contingent of leading
financial institutions to act as financial advisors
* Contingent of financial institutions is led by Credit
Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
among others
* Nextera Energy Inc says Co to fund $9.5 billion, primarily
for repayment of about all of Energy Future Intermediate Holding
Company LLC debt
* Says expected that certain creditors will be paid
primarily in cash with remainder in nextera energy common stock
* Says intends to repay in full efih first lien
Debtor-In-Possession ("DIP") financing facility
* Intends to use combination of debt, convertible equity
units and proceeds from asset sales to fund cash being provided
to creditors
* Oncor transaction is not subject to any financing
contingencies
* Says to repay dip financing facility using cash financed
by a non-efh/oncor Nextera Energy affiliate upon closing
* As part of Energy Future Holdings' plan of reorganization,
transaction would extinguish all efh,efih debt currently
existing above Oncor
