UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 29 (Reuters) -
* Park sterling corporation announces early termination of existing loss share agreements with FDIC
* Says unit Park Sterling Bank entered into an agreement with FDIC
* Says entered into an agreement with FDIC on August 26, 2016 to terminate bank's existing loss share agreements with FDIC
* Park Sterling Bank made a net payment of $4.4 million to fdic as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements
* Park Sterling Corp says assets that were covered by loss share agreements at June 30, 2016, will be reclassified as non-covered at Sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: