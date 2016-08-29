UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 29 Providence Service Corp
* Providence Service Corporation and Frazier Healthcare Partners announce strategic partnership in Matrix Medical Network
* Transaction values matrix at $537.5 million
* Providence to receive gross cash proceeds of approximately $418 million
* Following closing of transaction, Co will retain a 40% equity interest in matrix,have representatives on Matrix's board
* Expects to recognize a pre-tax gain as a result of transaction in range of $125 million to $150 million in q4 of 2016
* Frazier will own a 60% equity interest in matrix medical network
* Cash proceeds to co include term loan underwritten by SunTrust Robinson humphrey, Frazier's subscription for 60% equity interest
* Intends to use a portion of cash proceeds to repay in full its term loan and swingline credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
