Aug 29 Providence Service Corp

* Providence Service Corporation and Frazier Healthcare Partners announce strategic partnership in Matrix Medical Network

* Transaction values matrix at $537.5 million

* Providence to receive gross cash proceeds of approximately $418 million

* Following closing of transaction, Co will retain a 40% equity interest in matrix,have representatives on Matrix's board

* Expects to recognize a pre-tax gain as a result of transaction in range of $125 million to $150 million in q4 of 2016

* Frazier will own a 60% equity interest in matrix medical network

* Cash proceeds to co include term loan underwritten by SunTrust Robinson humphrey, Frazier's subscription for 60% equity interest

* Cash proceeds to co include term loan underwritten by SunTrust Robinson humphrey, Frazier's subscription for 60% equity interest