* Delek US announces agreement to sell retail related assets for $535 million

* As part of transaction, Delek will continue to supply fuel to certain MAPCO retail locations under an 18-month supply agreement

* Debt associated with retail assets, which was approximately $160.0 million at June 30, 2016, will be repaid at closing

