Aug 29 Macrocure Ltd

* Leap Therapeutics and Macrocure announce definitive merger agreement

* Macrocure Ltd says under terms of agreement, Macrocure will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Leap

* Under terms of agreement, Macrocure shareholders will exchange their macrocure shares for newly issued shares of Leap common stock

* Combined company is expected to have a minimum of $30 million of cash at closing to finance future operations

* Executive team of leap therapeutics will remain in their positions in combined entity

* Christopher K. Mirabelli will serve as chief executive officer and chairman of board of directors of combined Co

* Equity holders expected to own about 31.8%, and Leap equity holders are expected collectively to own about 68.2%, of combined Co

* Says at closing, two macrocure designated individuals, including nissim mashiach, will join Leap's board of directors

* Douglas E. Onsi will serve as chief financial officer of combined Co

* Existing Leap investors have committed to invest an additional $10 million at closing of transaction

* Entities affiliated with healthcare ventures,Eli Lilly, which own all Leap's outstanding voting shares, entered agreements in support of deal

* Under terms of agreement, leap will become a public company

* Says appointed Douglas E. Onsi, chief financial officer of combined entity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: