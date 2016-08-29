BRIEF-DHT Holdings recieves offer from Frontline to acquire all of its outstanding shares
* DHT Holdings, inc. Announces receipt of non-binding proposal, adopts one-year shareholder rights plan
Aug 29 Forward Air Corp
* Announces acquisition of Triumph
* Triumph is expected to be accretive to Forward Air's earnings in 2016.
* Purchase price was $10.1 million, and transaction was funded by forward air's cash reserves.
* Acquired substantially all of assets of Triumph Transport, Inc. And Triumph Repair Service, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia for more than $1.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: