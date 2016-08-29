Aug 29 Colony Starwood Homes Announces Sale Of Non

* Colony starwood homes announces sale of non-performing loan portfolio

* Company's book value for NPLS included in this sale was approximately $259 million as of June 30, 2016

* Deal for $265 million

* Expects to dispose of remaining joint venture assets and repay all associated debt by end of first half of 2017