BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Aug 29 Colony Starwood Homes Announces Sale Of Non
* Colony starwood homes announces sale of non-performing loan portfolio
* Company's book value for NPLS included in this sale was approximately $259 million as of June 30, 2016
* Deal for $265 million
* Expects to dispose of remaining joint venture assets and repay all associated debt by end of first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
