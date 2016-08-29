BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Aug 29 Standard Financial Corp :
* Standard Financial Corp and Allegheny Valley Bancorp, Inc announce merger of equals transaction
* Allegheny Valley Bancorp will merge into Standard Financial and Allegheny Valley Bank will merge into Standard Bank
* Based on closing price of standard financial on August 29, aggregate transaction value is about $56.5 million, or $53.85 per share
* Terms of merger agreement have been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both institutions
* Allegheny Valley shareholders to get 2.083 shares of Standard Financial common stock for each share of Allegheny Valley stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: