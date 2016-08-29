Aug 29 Adams Resources & Energy Inc :

* Adams resources & energy announces retirement of chief financial officer

* Richard B. Abshire, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, is retiring effective August 31

* Abshire will continue to advise company as a consultant as necessary for next few months

* Sharon Davis, co's current executive vice president, CEO, to assume duties of CFO and treasurer on an interim basis