* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Aug 29 Summit Industrial Income Reit :
* Summit Industrial Income Reit announces London, Ontario acquisition and accretive financing for Calgary, Alberta property purchase
* Deal for $16.6 million
* Acquisition will be financed with a new $10.4 million seven-year mortgage bearing an interest rate of 3.04%
* Property also includes land available for future potential expansion of approximately 100,000 square feet
* Arranged accretive financing for acquisition of light industrial property in Calgary, Alberta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: