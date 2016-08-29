CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 29 Prospect Capital Corp
* Prospect Capital reports $1.04 of net investment income per share in 2016 fiscal year and $0.26 of net investment income per share in June 2016 quarter, exceeding dividends per share in both periods
* NAV on June 30, 2016 stood at $9.62 per share, an increase of $0.01 in comparison to $9.61 at March 31, 2016
* Qtrly net investment income per share $0.26
* Qtrly distributable income per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astellas and Ironwood report positive top-line results from phase III Linaclotide trial for patients with chronic constipation conducted in Japan
* CSX in settlement talks with Hunter Harrison & activist investor that could make him ceo only 2 weeks after coming after the co- CNBC,citing DJ