UPDATE 1-Delta resumes limited U.S. domestic operations after systems outage
* Delta says canceled 150 flights to depart Sunday/early Monday (Updates with operations resuming)
Aug 29 Tangelo Games Corp
* Tangelo reports 2016 second quarter financial results with strong mobile revenue growth
* Q2 revenue c$10.05 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.00
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.02
* Subsequent to quarter end, moved forward with initiative to realize operating efficiencies, reducing its workforce by 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delta says canceled 150 flights to depart Sunday/early Monday (Updates with operations resuming)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Approximately 230 flights have been cancelled tonight with more expected