BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in U.S.
Says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in USA
Aug 30 Bank Of Nova Scotia
* Scotiabank reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share c$1.54
* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $571 million, up $91 million or 19% across all business lines
* Qtrly total revenue $6,640 million versus $6,124 million last year
* Qtrly common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 10.5% increased from 10.1% last quarter
* Qtrly net interest income $3,602 million versus $3,354 million
Qtrly ROE of 14.8%, compared to 14.7% on a reported basis
