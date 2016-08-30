BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in U.S.
* Says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in USA Source text: http://bit.ly/2jtMu5r Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Christopher & Banks Corp
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q2 sales fell 4.3 percent to $89.9 million
* Sees Q3 sales $102 million to $106 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Qtrly comparable sales decrease of 5.8%
* Sees Q3 total net sales of between $102 million and $106 million
* For 2016 fiscal year, company currently expects capital expenditures to be approximately $12.5 million to $13.0 million
* Sees Q3 gross margin to be 35% to 36%
* Q3 revenue view $107.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in USA Source text: http://bit.ly/2jtMu5r Further company coverage:
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Ross Kerber NEW YORK/BOSTON, Jan 30 Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House. While the leaders of Apple Inc, Google and Facebook Inc emailed their staff to denounce the suspension of the U.S. refugee program and the halting of arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries, many of their co
BOSTON, Jan 30 The number of U.S. companies using a budgeting tool made famous in the 1970s by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is surging as they turn their spending habits upside down to boost profits and to re-invest in their businesses.