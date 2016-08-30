Aug 30 Midland Exploration Inc :

* Venture agreement near Eleonore mine and Cheechoo gold discovery and provides an update on exploration work

* Signing of a definitive joint-venture agreement 50%-50% with Osisko Exploration -James Bay inc.

* Midland and Osisko will collaborate and combine their efforts to explore geological settings favourable for gold deposits

* Exploration total budget of approximately $1,000,000 has been allocated for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: