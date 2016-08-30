PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 30 Agrium Inc :
* Agrium confirms discussions with PotashCorp regarding potential merger of equals
* No decision has been made as to whether to proceed with a combination
* No agreement has been reached with Potash Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
* CH2M has approached its UK competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion merger- Times,citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jteHJK