Aug 30 Matrix Service Co
* Q4 earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.40
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.3 billion to $1.45 billion
* Q4 revenue $359.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $338.4
million
* Matrix says backlog at June 30, 2016 totaled $868.7
million compared to backlog of $1.421 billion at June 30, 2015
* Matrix Service Co says project awards in three months and
for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016 totaled $195.8 million and
$793.6 million, respectively
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $1.35
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
