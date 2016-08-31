After slump in energy deals, hints of recovery: EY
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
Aug 31 Urban Communications Inc :
* Urban Communications Inc accelerates growth, doubles revenue in second quarter
* Says 100% increase in revenue in Q2 over Q1 2016
* Net loss for quarter was $1,038,982 versus $1,033,776 for same period 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
Jan 31 Invitation Homes, the largest U.S. home rental company, raised $1.54 billion in an initial public offering on Tuesday, the company said, setting the stage for a pick-up in IPO activity in 2017.
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 Elaine Chao, a former top U.S. labor official, was sworn in on Tuesday to lead the U.S. Transportation Department, which overseas aviation, vehicle, train and pipeline safety.