Aug 31 Zaio Corp
* Zaio Corporation provides update on court proceeding,
arranges standby facility, new debt facility, conversion and
issuer bid for convertible debentures and announces shareholder
conference call
* Zaio has arranged a standby facility to payout any
outstanding convertible debentures at a maturity on May 9, 2017
* Standby facility is for amount of up to $5 million by way
of either direct funding by stableview asset management or
co-investment
* Says also arranged a debt facility of up to $4 million
lead by stableview asset management for general working capital
* Stableview has also agreed to convert January 2016
facility into common shares of company, subject to regulatory
approval
