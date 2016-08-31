After slump in energy deals, hints of recovery: EY
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
Aug 31 Laurentian Bank Of Canada :
* Laurentian Bank reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share C$1.34
* Q3 revenue rose 1 percent to C$229.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio stood at 7.9% as at july 31, 2016, compared with 7.9% as at april 30, 2016
* Q3 revenue view C$229.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Entered into a new outsourcing agreement with IBM Canada to manage infrastructure and storage operations
* Net interest income increased by $0.8 million or 1% to $148.0 million for q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Invitation Homes, the largest U.S. home rental company, raised $1.54 billion in an initial public offering on Tuesday, the company said, setting the stage for a pick-up in IPO activity in 2017.
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 Elaine Chao, a former top U.S. labor official, was sworn in on Tuesday to lead the U.S. Transportation Department, which overseas aviation, vehicle, train and pipeline safety.