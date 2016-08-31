Aug 31 Golar LNG Partners LP
* Interim results for the period ended 30 June 2016
* Q2 revenue $111.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $114 million
* Says operating earnings in 3Q should therefore be
approximately in line with 2Q
* Golar Tundra will not commence operations in 3Q but Golar
Partners will receive approximately $2.6 million per month from
Golar
* Says Golar Partners has no vessels due for re-contracting
until end of 2017
* Says Golar Partners has a $2.4 billion revenue backlog at
quarter-end
* Qtrly net income attributable to Golar LNG Partners L.P.
Owners $28 million versus $41 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: