Aug 31 Salesforce.Com Inc
* Salesforce announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.33
* Sees q3 2017 revenue about $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion
* Q2 revenue $2.04 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.02 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Initiates q3 revenue guidance of $2.11 billion to $2.12
billion
* Raises full year revenue guidance to $8.275 billion to
$8.325 billion
* Over-Year, 27% in constant currency
* Says Q2 Unbilled Deferred Revenue Of Approximately $8.0
Bln, Up 29% Year Over-Year
* Sees fy gaap diluted earnings per share is projected to be
$0.27 to $0.29
* Sees fy non-gaap diluted earnings per share is projected
to be $0.93 to $0.95
* Sees q3 gaap loss per share is projected to be $0.04 to
$0.05
* Sees q3 non-gaap diluted earnings per share is projected
to be $0.20 to $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $2.13
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $8.31
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: