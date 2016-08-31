Aug 31 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 sales $211.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $207.6 million
* Q2 same store sales rose 3.5 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY total net sales of $880 million to $885 million
* Sees FY comparable store sales growth of 2.5 percent to
3.0 percent
* Sees FY net income per diluted share of $0.87 to $0.89
* Sees FY adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.88 to
$0.90
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: