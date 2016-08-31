Aug 31 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
* AMD announces multi-year amendment to the wafer supply
agreement with GlobalFoundries
* Says establishes a framework for technology collaboration
between AMD and GF at 7nm technology node
* Agreement sets annual wafer purchase targets from 2016
through end of 2020, fixed wafer prices for 2016, and framework
for yearly wafer pricing
* In partial consideration for rights, amd will make $100
million cash payment to GF, paid in installments beginning in Q4
2016 through Q3 2017
* Will make quarterly payments to GF beginning in 2017 based
on volume of certain wafers purchased from another wafer foundry
* Grant to West Coast Hitech L.P., a warrant to purchase 75
million shares of amd common stock at a purchase price of $5.98
per share
* Expects to record a one-time accounting charge in Q3 of
2016 of about $335 million comprised of $100 million payment and
$235 million value of warrant
