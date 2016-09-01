Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Sept 1 (Reuters) -
* Blackhawk Network to acquire Grass Roots Group
* Blackhawk Network - Buying Grass Roots Group for about £90 million (U.S. $118 million assuming current pound to dollar exchange rate) in cash
* Blackhawk Network - Deal value will be using combination of cash-on-hand and borrowings under existing revolving credit facility
* Blackhawk Network - Says transaction is subject to approval by FCO which is expected within next 30 to 120 days
* Blackhawk Network - Acquired Grass Roots Group entities are forecasting adjusted EBITDA of approximately £11 million for full calendar year 2016
* Blackhawk Network - Current Grass Roots shareholders comprise WPP Plc and current and former management, all of whom are selling their shares in this deal
* Blackhawk Network - Says Grass Roots will operate as a subsidiary of Blackhawk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, confirmed a fall in its full-year core profit, largely due to tough price competition which it expects to persist in 2017.