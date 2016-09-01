Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Jan 30 Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
Sept 1 (Reuters) -
* Methode Electronics-Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Methode Electronics-Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Methode Electronics-Q1 revenue $191.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.1 million
* Methode Electronics-reaffirmed fiscal 2017 guidance of sales in range of $820 million to $845 million
* Methode Electronics-sees fiscal 2017 earnings per share in range of $2.11 to $2.35
* Methode Electronics-FY2017 earnings per share view $2.30, revenue view $839.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon:
Jan 30 Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.